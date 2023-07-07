The Vaccine War To Clash With Prabhas' Salaar After Vivek Agnihotri Wrote 'Promoting A Non-Actor...'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is reportedly eyeing a 28th September release for his upcoming movie The Vaccine War. Interestingly, Prabhas starrer Salaar is also set to hit the theatres on the same date. This new development has come a day after Vivek Agnihotri took a potshot at movies laced with “nonsense action with loud sound" in a series of explosive tweets amid the release of Salaar teaser.

According to film trade expert Taran Adarsh, Vivek is once again considering the box office clash with Prabhas. Vivek and Prabhas previously locked horns at the box office during the release of their respective films The Kashmir Files and Radhe Shyam last year.

Adarsh tweeted, “‘THE VACCINE WAR’ TO CLASH WITH ‘SALAAR’? The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri is eyeing 28 Sept 2023 for the release date of his upcoming film The Vaccine War… Yes, the same date that has been finalised by the makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar. In the past, The Kashmir Files had clashed with Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam on 11 March 2022." (sic)

Without taking any names, Vivek on Thursday tweeted, “People aren’t born violent. Your children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness."

He continued, “Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent." His tweets came hours after the release of Salaar teaser, in which Prabhas was dubbed as “the most violent man."