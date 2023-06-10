The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri Begins Shooting The Last Schedule; Film To Release During Dusshera?

The highly anticipated ‘The Vaccine War’ by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been making headlines since the time it was announced. While the excitement around the film is off the charts, according to Trade expert Taran Adarsh the makers, producer Pallavi Joshi and director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have decided to shift the release date of the much awaited ‘The Vaccine War, based on true events, from 15th August to Dussehra. More to be added, a source informed that the film is currently being shot in a secret location.

Today, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared few glimpses from the shoot of last schedule and writes “With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, beginning last schedule of #TheVaccineWar"

Talking about the same, a source informs “Currently, The Vaccine War is being shot in a secret location with Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda and the other starcast. There is a strict no phone policy on sets for one week so that nothing gets leaked."

Even though not much has been revealed about the film, the name speaks volumes about the theme that the film is based on. It signifies that it will open certain chapters about Indian Bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines. The film will pay tribute to the dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic.