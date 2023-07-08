These Actors Rejected The Opportunity To Portray Thakur Bhanu Pratap in Sooryavansham

In the world of Bollywood, casting decisions often play a crucial role in determining the fate of a film. One such instance is the popular movie Sooryavansham, which underwent a significant casting challenge before finding its ultimate lead actor, Amitabh Bachchan. Surprisingly, the film was rejected by a string of renowned actors, creating an intriguing tale of missed opportunities and unexpected success.

Sooryavansham was offered to several prominent actors from the Bollywood industry, including Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Govinda, Ajay Devgan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar. But, all of them declined the offer for a common reason - their reluctance to play the elderly role of Thakur Bhanu Pratap, despite appreciating the story and the younger character. As a result, producer Adiseshgiri Rao and director EVV Satyanarayana had to continue their search.

Undeterred by the setbacks, the team persisted in their search for the perfect fit for the role. Eventually, they turned to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who not only agreed to take on the role of Thakur Bhanu Pratap but also portrayed a double role, playing both father and son. With his involvement, the film embarked on a new chapter of production, marking a turning point in its journey.

Released in 1999, Sooryavansham was a remake of the Tamil movie Suryavansham from 1997. Despite receiving an average response from critics and performing averagely at the box office, earning Rs 12.65 crore against a budget of Rs 7 crore, the film managed to captivate audiences on television. It became a superhit on the small screen and was telecast almost every week, maintaining its popularity among viewers even today.

Adding to the film’s interesting trivia, Rekha lent her voice as a voiceover artist for two characters in Sooryavansham. She dubbed for Amitabh Bachchan’s younger wife, played by Jayasudha, as well as for the role of his older wife.