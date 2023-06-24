These Actors Rejected Zanjeer Before It Made Amitabh Bachchan An Overnight Star

Prakash Mehra’s directorial Zanjeer made Amitabh Bachchan an overnight sensation. The movie established Amitabh Bachchan as the iconic ‘Angry Young Man’ for his powerful portrayal of Inspector Vijay. Interestingly, before Amitabh Bachchan, Zanjeer was offered to three other superstars, who declined the project. This fortunate turn of events marked a turning point in Amitabh Bachchan’s career, and the rest, as they say, is history. The movie became a huge hit at the box office and helped Amitabh salvage his career after delivering 11 flops in a row.

Prakash Mehra, the director and producer of the crime-action film Zanjeer, collaborated with the renowned writing duo Salim-Javed to bring this story to life. Reports from The Times of India reveal that Dharmendra expressed his desire for the film. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Dharmendra was unable to take on the project at that time. That is when Prakash Mehra explored other options.

He considered Dev Anand for the lead role after Dharmendra couldn’t join the project. However, when Dev Anand suggested adding songs to the film, Prakash Mehra, recognising the character’s essence, decided to take a different direction.