These AI-generated Mahabharata Characters Of Kannada Actors Are Simply Stunning

Artificial intelligence (AI) is blurring the lines between fantasy and reality with impressive editing tools. Be it folklore, culture or sketches, the surge of AI has left nothing untouched- from showing billionaires to Hollywood celebrities living an ordinary life in India. Now, there are pictures making rounds on the internet of Kannada actors in the characters from the epic, Mahabharata using AI tools. It is worth noting that AI allows users to make photorealistic images.

The pictures are made by Dipesh who is a graphic designer by profession. He has imagined what it would be like if Kannada actors portray the characters of Mahabharata and who will fit in what roles. He made Darshan as Duryodhana with proper amour, Dhruv Sarja as Bhima with a great physique while he can be seen holding a huge mace (Gada) and Shiva Rajkumar as Dronacharya in the saffron outfit.

Advertisement

He also presented Kiccha Sudeep as Lord Krishna, KGF franchise fame Yash as Karna and the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar as Arjuna who looks enthralling as he holds a bow and arrow. While Rishab Shetty is shown as Bheeshma along with Raj B Shetty as Shakuni, Rachita Ram is shown in the role of Draupadi.