This 1971 Bollywood Hit Film Was Lyricist Gulzar’s Directorial Debut

Bollywood has given us some iconic films and dialogues that resonate with the audience even decades later. One such example is Vinod Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha-starrer Mere Apne, which was released in 1971. The film was the directorial debut of the famous lyricist Gulzar, and the acting debut of Vinod Khanna. It was a remake of the Bengali film Apanjan, which was released in 1968. It was directed by Tapan Sinha.

The rest of the cast of Mere Apne includes Meena Kumari, Deven Verma, Asrani, Danny Denzongpa, Mehmood and Yogita Bali. It was also the acting debut of Danny Denzongpa. This was Meena Kumari’s last film, as she succumbed to her illness after the release of the film. The producers of this film were Romu, Raj and NC Sippy.

Mere Apne went on to become a huge hit upon its release. According to reports, the film made a collection of Rs 1.7 crore, which was considered a huge sum at the time. The movie is famous for its songs and dialogue. The dialogue, “Shyam aaye to kehna Chhenu aya tha (When Shyam arrives, tell him Chhenu came)", uttered by Shatrughan Sinha became immensely famous. His angry and intense man look was loved by the audience.