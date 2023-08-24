This 2005 Shankar Film Starring Chiyaan Vikram To Re-release In 4K Soon

Tamil filmmaker S Shankar has been known to make big-budget films that get big releases on a pan-India level. The director has worked with big names like Rajinikanth in films like Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiren and 2.0 and with Kamal Haasan in Indian (1996). He is currently making Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.

Another big hit that Shankar delivered was with Chiyaan Vikram in the 2005 film Anniyan. Anniyan told a story rarely explored in Indian cinema, bringing Multiple Personality Disorder (MPD) to the attention of the mainstream audience.

As with many of Shankar’s films, Anniyan had a theme of vigilantism and was one of Vikram’s career-best performances. The actor portrayed three different personalities trapped within a single body with absolute ease and perfection and the movie was a hit, earning Rs 57 crore against a budget of Rs 20 crore and also won a National Award for Best Special Effects.