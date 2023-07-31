This Aamir Khan Film Struggled To Find Distributors And Was Stalled For Over 2 Years

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan may have had to face the brunt of the boycott trend recently but his charm over the audience has remained mostly unhindered for years. An Aamir Khan movie automatically gets listed among one of the most awaited ones of the year as soon as it is announced and it seems quite unbelievable that the actor’s movie would stagger to find distributors. But this did happen, albeit before the actor had solidified his position as a superstar in the industry.

Most of us know that Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit appeared together in the highly successful movie Dil in 1990. It became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and also became a milestone in the career of both actors. They have appeared in one lesser-known film though, the average grosser Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin. Although the film was released a few months after Dil, you will be surprised to know that it was filmed way before Dil, back in 1988 but was stalled for 2 years.

After Aamir’s debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was released and became a huge sensation, most directors wanted to cash in on the hit pairing of Aamir and Juhi Chawla. However, director Y Nageswara Rao decided to cast Madhuri opposite Aamir in Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin and the pairing failed to convince distributors.