This Actor Was The 1st Choice For Shri Krishna's Role In BR Chopra's Mahabharata

Do you remember BR Chopra’s epic television show Mahabharata? When we think about Yudhishthira, we immediately think about the actor Gajendra Chauhan who essayed the mythological character in the series. He was able to make a nationwide impact with his powerful performance. That being said, did you know that Gajendra Chauhan was initially approached for some other character in the show? However, he could not do the character because of a crucial reason.

Not many people know that actor Nitish Bhardwaj, who played Shri Krishna in Mahabharata was not the first choice for the role. Before him, the role was offered to Gajendra Chauhan. As per reports, he was rejected because of his weight. As he had worked in the South before this, his weight had increased. For the unversed, BR Chopra’s Mahabharata aired on Doordarshan between 1988 and 1990. Not just Shri Krishna, and Yudhishthira, every character from the mythological tale garnered a lot of love from the audience and became a household name.

Gajendra Chauhan’s career trajectory

In the meantime, aside from playing the character of Yudhishthira in Mahabharata, Gajendra Chauhan is also credited with other important roles in numerous Bollywood films. However, he remains best known for his role as Yudhishthira in the TV series. During his acting journey, Gajendra Chauhan received more recognition on the small screen, compared to Bollywood. He has been a part of several TV serials during his tenure as an actor.

Gajendra Chauhan started his acting career with television serials and eventually made his way into the film industry. He bagged his first film back in the year 1985. He made his film debut with the drama, Main Chup Nahi Baitunga. The actor has proved his mettle through various roles, including that of a villain. It might also be thrilling to know that Gajendra Chauhan has studied medicine, and has received a diploma in Radiography from AIIMS, Delhi.