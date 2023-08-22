This Actress Will No Longer Be A Part Of The Popular Tamil TV Serial Ethirneechal

Ethirneechal is one of the most popular Tamil TV shows. It revolves around four well-educated sisters named Janani, Eshwari, Renuka, and Nandhini. How they challenge the patriarchal notions of society forms the show’s main theme. Now, there is a recent development regarding Ethirneechal’s cast. Actress Vaishnavi Nayak, who played the role of Janani’s cousin, is no longer a part of this serial. Makers have removed Vaishnavi’s character from this daily soap, citing the fact that the role is no longer necessary. Vaishnavi has joined the cast of another hit serial, Pudhu Vasantham. Pudhu Vasantham enjoys a good fan base among the Tamil audience and has topped the TRP charts as well, outshining many prime-time programs. The storyline of this serial revolves around Vasanthi, who leaves no stone unturned for the betterment of her family. She overcomes all the hardships bravely. Her life takes an unfortunate turn after she is forced to marry a cancer patient named Vinay. How Vasanthi tackles this challenge in her life forms the core theme of the serial’s storyline.

Ethirneechal airs on Sun TV and has frequently topped the TRP charts. The show has received a lot of love for its plot, characters, and many other aspects. One of its characters, Aadhimuthu Gunasekaran (played by G Marimuthu) has amassed accolades from the audience. Ethirneechal’s director, V Thiruselvam, revealed in an interview how he came across the idea of Aadhimuthu Gunasekaran. Thiruselvam said that he wrote the role after being inspired by real life. He had assured the viewers to introduce the real-life character soon, who according to him, is the most realistic person he’s ever met.

V Thiruselvam then revealed how he met this person, who became his inspiration for Aadhimuthu Gunasekaran’s character. Thiruselvam said that he was travelling extensively at that time and met this person in the southern part of Tamil Nadu. Thiruselvam said that the person had suffered immensely and narrated his experience to him. Thiruselvam asked the person whether he could make a story based on this character, to which he readily agreed.