This Actress, With a Rs 10,000 Crore Net Worth, Left Bollywood And Married A Billionaire

Bollywood celebrities are one of the richest people in showbiz and not just actors, but several actresses boast crores of rupees in net worth. Among them, the one name that stands out as India’s former richest actress is Tina Munim, who later became Tina Ambani after marrying Anil Ambani.

Reports suggest that Tina’s current net worth stands at around Rs 2,331 crore. However, during the peak of her career, her net worth was reportedly a whopping Rs 10,000 crore, over 30 years ago. As of 2023, Tina Ambani serves as the chairperson of various organisations including Mumbai-based Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Harmony for Silvers Foundation and Harmony Art Foundation.

Tina Munim started her Bollywood journey when she was only 20 years old, debuting in the film Des Pardes alongside Dev Anand. She soon rose to fame and was paired opposite leading actors of the time like Amol Palekar, Rishi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna.

While her films enjoyed great success in the early 80s, the latter half of the decade saw a decline in her acting career. By 1987, she appeared in only two films, with Jigarwala opposite Anil Kapoor being her last film in 1991. After her marriage to Anil Ambani, Tina decided to bid farewell to Bollywood stating that she sought more in life than just movies.

Earlier, on her appearance on the talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Tina had commented on her decision to leave Bollywood. “Sometimes I feel [that I left films too soon] too, but then I felt that there was a lot more to the world that I wanted to explore and experience, and not just stick to movies. I decided to quit. I never regretted it. I never wanted to go back, ever," she had said back then.