This Bollywood Actress, Not Bipasha Basu, Was The First Choice For Race

Abbas-Mustan’s Race (2008) was hailed as an action drama that had a thrilling script, a you-didn’t-see-it-coming plot twist, fresh pairings and some amazing songs. The movie created a huge hype after its release and was a commercial hit movie at the box office. It starred Bipasha Basu, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor and Sameera Reddy in key roles. Did you know Bipasha Basu was not the first choice for the movie? The multi-starer movie hit the theatres in 2008 and was loved by viewers and critics alike. Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna played the role of brothers. What unravels in the film is sibling rivalry– a race to compete and outwit the other, a race to success and greed. It also includes a (failed) murder and a killer. Bipasha Basu plays an important role in the movie as Sonia, and her chemistry with Saif Ali Khan was well-received and much appreciated.

Abbas-Mustan previously approached Priyanka Chopra for the role of Sonia, which she refused. As per reports, Priyanka rejected it as the role was of a negative shade, and she was not ready to play a grey character on screen. After she rejected the offer, the role was then offered to Bipasha Basu.