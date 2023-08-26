This Film, Made On Rs 151 Crore Budget, Minted Rs 407 Crore And Broke All Records In 2020

The year 2020 was one of the most difficult times for Bollywood. The industry suffered a lot and many theatres remained closed due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Amid this, one movie hit the theatres and created a storm at the box office breaking all the records for that year. Can you guess the name of the film?

The movie that generated a lot of buzz and set the cash register ringing was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The historical drama starred Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead and was directed by Adipurush director, Om Raut.

This was his first debut movie in Bollywood. Prior to this, he made a Marathi movie named Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush in 2015. This movie earned him enough recognition and paved the way for his entry into Bollywood. He made a mark in the industry and also received the Best Debut Director award for Lokmanya at the Maharashtra State Award 2015.

Technically, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was his second movie but first Bollywood film. It was made it a budget of Rs 151 crore. It was a commercial hit upon its release and minted a whopping Rs 407.58 crore at the box office. The film turned out to be the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan and was also the only Blockbuster movie of 2020 whose record could not be beaten. It must be noted here that the movie was released on January 10, 2020, almost two months before the country first went into lockdown.