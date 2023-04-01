This French Series Is Based On Telugu Journalist Sudhakar Reddy Udumula's Book

French series Planet Killers is based on Telugu journalist Sudhakar Reddy Udumula’s book Blood Sanders – The Great Forest Heist. This series narrates the operations of the Interpol Environmental Crimes Unit as they track down the world’s most wanted environmental criminals. An episode of this series will also be based on the most wanted red sandalwood smuggler Shahul Hameed Sheik Dawood alias Shahul Bhai. That episode is titled The Executioner of Forests and will describe his crimes. It will be released on April 3 in France.

The Executioner of Forests episode will also feature veteran crime journalist Sudhakar Reddy Udumula who has three decades of experience in reporting. According to Sudhakar, Red Sandalwood is extremely important for Andhra Pradesh and it’s high time that it should be protected. Sudhakar also said in an interview that Shahul Hameed is the kingpin of smugglers and is still very much active. As stated in reports, Shahul Hameed is suspected to be hiding in Dubai.

Apart from Sudhakar, Planet Killers director Hugo Van Offel also revealed more details about this series to the press. Hugo told the media that for directing The Executioners of Forest episode, he got the opportunity to work with Sudhakar, an Indian investigative journalist. He added that Sudhakar’s book Blood Sanders – The Great Forest Heist was extremely useful in directing the episodes The Executioner of Forests. According to Hugo, his team has identified the top environmental criminals in the Interpol Red Notice List for the series.

Apart from Sudhakar, many former police officers, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers and many red sandalwood smugglers have also assisted in the making of the episode The Executioner of Forests. The episode based on Shahul has been filmed in Chennai, Seshachalam Reserve Forest, Singapore and Dubai. People would be eager to know more about Shahul, who is being searched by Interpol since 2016. Reportedly, the episode based on him will cover many aspects like his journey to Dubai, collusion with customs officials and politicians and the companies operated by him.

