This Iconic 1957-Film Made Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar And Rajendra Kumar Stars Overnight

Many successful Bollywood movies have etched their names as timeless classics in the history of cinema. One such among them is the 1957 film Mother India. Ushering in a new wave of feminism, in an era where patriarchal tropes were the norm of the day, Mother India became a huge commercial as well as critical success. It was directed by Mehboob Khan and was a remake of his film Aurat, released in 1940. Aurat was a lesser-known film, made on a low budget. With Rs 60 lakh being spent on the remake, Mother India gained a wider audience. The movie grossed close to Rs 8 crore at the box office, a record-breaking amount for its time. The film starred Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar and Raaj Kumar. The story of the film revolves around a poverty-stricken rural woman named Radha (Nargis), who in the absence of her husband, struggles to raise her sons and make a living battling all odds. The film’s title is said to have been chosen to counter American author Katharine Mayo’s controversial 1927 book Mother India, which condemned Indian culture.

It is also said that it was released in India with great fanfare and had several high-profile screenings, including one in New Delhi, which was attended by the then President and Prime Minister. During the making of this movie, Nargis was already a big star, but Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar and Rajendra Kumar were still struggling newcomers. The success of Mother India made them stars overnight and they became household names. All three would go on to have flourishing careers in the Hindi film industry after this film. The movie also was the starting point of the romance of real-life couple Sunil Dutt and Nargis, who ironically played mother and son in the film.

Mother India, to date, is considered one of the greatest Indian movies ever made.