The movie Hum Saath Saath Hain still rules the minds of the audience and even 24 years after its release, people are glued to their TV screens whenever the movie is aired. The Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor and Neelam-starrer got immense love from the audience. From the big actors to the child actors in the film, everyone was loved by the audience.

The movie featured an ensemble cast of many leading actors and child actors as well. One such child actor in the movie was Zoya Afroz, who played Salman Khan’s niece in the film. Zoya Afroz, then a child actress, played the role of actress Neelam’s daughter in the movie.

Advertisement

When Zoya Afroz was featured in Hum Saath Saath Hain, she was just 5 years old. Now Zoya is 29 years old. Zoya was born on January 10 1994 in Lucknow. She got huge popularity in the family drama movie, which was released in 1999. Zoya, who won everyone’s heart in her childhood, has since then featured in many films in Bollywood.

Her look has completely changed now. Let’s take a look at some of her pictures from her official Instagram handle. Last week, she uploaded a gorgeous picture of herself in a white dress and wrote, “Go pick out a white dress It’s a love story, baby, just say, Yes." Take a look:

Advertisement

Earlier, in December, the actress shared a picture enjoying herself in a restaurant with a glass of wine in her hands. She captioned the pic, “Celebrating love, life, friendships and the zest to never give up! Cheers." Take a look at the picture here:

Advertisement

After Hum Saath Saath Hain, Zoya went on to act in films such as The Xposé, Kuch Naa Kaho and Sweetiee Weds NRI, among others. Zoya was recently seen in the web series Matsya Kaand as Urvashi. It also featured Ravi Dubey and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. Apart from acting, Zoya is also a model. The 29-year-old Zoya Afroz also won the title of Miss India International in 2021. Along with this, she was also the second runner-up in Femina Miss India 2013.

Read all the Latest Movies News here