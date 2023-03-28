Tamil star Ajith Kumar’s father PS Mani died on March 24 (at the age of 85 due to age-related illness in Chennai. Following his death, Ajith and his family issued a statement which was shared by the actor’s brother Anil Kumar on Twitter. It was signed off by Ajith and his brothers, Anil and Anup Kumar. The Tamil film fraternity extended their condolences to the family. On Friday, Thalapathy Vijay visited Ajith Kumar at his home in Chennai to offer condolences to him and his family. A video of Vijay’s car entering Ajith’s house has been making rounds on social media. Fans of both stars are touched by this gesture, which shows the bond between Vijay and Ajith. The photos of the two have not been shared as it was reported that Vijay respected the request of the family to keep it private.

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are known to be healthy competitors and rivals. Be it box office clashes or discussions of who is the bigger star, the fans of the actors have often engaged in ugly wars on social media. With this gesture of Vijay standing by Ajith in his hard times, such baseless feud might end.

An excerpt from the statement released by Ajith’s family read: “We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in and ask for your understanding if we may not be able to take calls or respond to messages in a timely manner. His last rites will be a family affair. We trust that all who have known loss will respect our wish to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much equanimity and dignity as possible."

It is worth noting that in January, both actor’s films Vaathi and Thunivu clashed at the box office after many years.

Ajith Kumar is yet to officially announce his next AK62. According to rumour mills, the film is helmed by director Magizh Thirumeni after Vignesh Shivan dropped out as director. Vijay has just returned from Kashmir after wrapping up the first schedule of his film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

