This Kannada Film Beats Oppenheimer, Barbie Ratings On BookMyShow

While the majority of the world is caught in “Barbenheimer" (Barbie plus Oppenheimer) fever at present, the films are doing pretty well in India as well. Both Oppenheimer and Barbie have received critical acclaim and are setting box offices on fire, although Barbie is still significantly behind Oppenheimer in terms of box office collection.

While most Indian films have tried to steer clear of the release dates of these two international biggies with only a couple of films releasing around the same weekend, in the state of Karnataka, the Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare has overtaken Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare received an 8.9 rating on BookMyShow as of July 26, closely followed by Oppenheimer with an 8.8 rating. At the same time, over 7 people have voted for Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare while over 62,000 people have voted for Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Barbie has a rating of 7.7.

No Kannada film this year managed to create any noise at the pan-India level, following the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara last year. Upendra’s Kabzaa had a lot riding on it but it failed both critically and commercially.