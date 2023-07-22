This Mammootty Fan Has The Perfect Reply To Those Envying The Actor's Success

Malayalam actor Mammootty is currently enjoying the best phase of his career after winning the 53rd Kerala State Film Award. He won the\ honour under the Best Actor category for his performance in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Fans are on cloud nine. Besides praising Mammootty, some social media users also criticised his haters, who leave no chance to hurl hate at the actor. One of those users, named Anas Kabir, posted a befitting reply to those people, in the Facebook group Malayalam Movie And Music Database. Anas wrote that his post is for those people who feel bad about Mammootty for receiving awards. According to Anas, once someone asked Mammootty whether he would stay away from the Malayalam cinema. The person also questioned whether he would leave the star throne and the showbiz world. Mammootty’s reply was as follows: “Why should I change? This is the chair I worked hard to make. If you want a chair, you’ll have to build yourself one!"

Anas further wrote that Mammookka (Mammootty is fondly called by this name) is commendable in the art of subtle acting. He infuses measured modulation and precise body language in every role performed on screen. According to Anas, Mammootty amazes us with his never-ending passion to portray a new version of himself in every film. Anas also added that Mammookka will face failure only due to his lack of effort, rest nothing else can defeat him. Anas also identified a shortcoming on the part of Mammootty and said that his acting in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was loud. He ended the post by writing that Puzhu and Rorschach were his favourite performances of Mammookka.

