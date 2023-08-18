This Music Composer’s Childhood Photo With Rajinikanth Goes Viral; Take A Guess

Anirudh Ravinchander is an Indian music composer, singer, and music producer. Over the last few years, his contribution to the Tamil entertainment industry made him one of the renowned musicians. His popularity is rising high with his new venture gearing up for release. He has given music for the most anticipated film of the year Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. While Anirudh Ravinchander is receiving applause for a thrilling background score in Jawan, a childhood pic of the musician with superstar Rajinikanth is making rounds on the Internet. Did you know that Anirudh is a close relative of Rajinikanth? He is the nephew of Rajinikanth. Not only this, Anirudh has also curated the music for his recently-released film Jailer, for which he is being showered with thunderous responses, filled with love and gratitude. The picture that is going viral has Rajinikanth with little Anirudh in his arms. The kid’s innocence is worth everyone’s attention, whereas Rajinikanth looks stylish as he flaunts his small-sized hoop earrings and other ornaments. Fans were quick enough to figure out that the baby in the actor’s arms is Anirudh.

Recently, in a video conversation, Anirudh shared Rajinikanth’s heartfelt response to the musical score of Jailer. Revealing that Rajinikanth described the album as a captivating blend of modernity with emotional depth, the musician said, “He expressed it in a single statement - ‘Ani, my god!’ That was his immediate reaction. That’s the first one. I can’t tell what he said after that. I’m sorry. But, I think he’s very happy."

Anirudh Ravichander has several successful compositions to his credit for films including Master, Kaththi, and Petta. He shot to fame with his debut single, Why This Kolaveri Di. His upcoming projects are Leo and Indian 2. The diverse portfolio of Anirudh has led him to become a recognizable talent in the world of music and cinema.