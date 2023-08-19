This Vicky Kaushal Starrer Cult Classic Was A Box Office Failure

Vicky Kaushal is currently one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. He rose to prominence for his roles in movies like URI, Sanju, and Raazi, among others.

He has numerous awards to his credit which includes two Filmfare Awards and one National Award for Best Actor. He is considered a hit machine now, but he started his journey with a box office flop. Vicky Kaushal debuted in Bollywood through a cult classic movie Masaan, which was released in 2015.

The film turned out to be a flop initially because of poor box office collection, but it later emerged as one of the best movies in Bollywood in recent years. It was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. It also starred Shweta Tripathi, Richa Chadha and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles.

Masaan was made on a budget of Rs 7 crore, but it could collect only Rs 4.63 crore at the box office. Initially it was considered as a huge setback for Vicky Kaushal and the debutant director Neeraj Ghaywan.

The intense social drama initially was not noticed by the audiences; but with time, it started garnering appreciation from the critics and cinema enthusiasts. Today, the film is counted as one of the cult classics.

The film received awards at the SAARC Film Festival in the Best Feature Film and Best Director categories in 2016. Masaan also received 25 awards in numerous film festivals and award shows.