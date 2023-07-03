Throwback: When SRK Revealed, ‘Koi Ladki Mujh Ko Pyar Karti Nahi Hai’ In An Old Interview

Shah Rukh Khan has always had a special place in everyone’s heart. The actor has been credited for giving multiple hits and winning the title of ‘The King of Romance’. Now, an old interview is doing the rounds on the Internet where Shah Rukh shares insights about his marriage with his lady love, Gauri Khan, and claims that girls do not love him.

In the clip, Farida Jalal asks, “There is always a scandal attached to every film personality. You have somehow managed to avoid it till now. What’s your problem?" The actor takes a deep breath and answers, " In this family show, I can’t reveal my problems, but actually, what my problem is can only be told by the girls because I have noted that no girls love me. Secondly, I have also noted that my image is such that girls under 14 and women over 40 love me very much. The ones in my range don’t like me at all. So that’s the main reason I have had no scandals." The Dilwale Dulhaniya actor adorably adds that he will work hard in the future and become a genuine superstar.

When she asks him to tell her about how he spends his holiday with his family, Shah Rukh reveals, " It’s Sunday morning. I sleep very late at night so i get up late in the morning. First thing I hear as soon as I get up is scoldings from my wife…how much i have worked the last 6 days how less time I spent at home, I didn’t give her any attention and when I tell her ‘Gauri look I am very tired’ I get a ‘Nothing! I don’t want to hear anything’. When she stops scolding I look at her with dreamy eyes and tell her how beautiful she looks."

Advertisement

Check out the interview here: