Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan Plays Soccer With Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday And Others, Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is an outstanding actor who has time and again proven his mettle through path& breaking performances. But apart from that, King Khan is truly an amazing father and at the same time a meticulous guardian, as evident from the testimonies of Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday on Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Recently, a rare clip made its way to the social media that further affirms that fact.

In a nostalgia induced clip shared by a fan page of Shah Rukh Khan, it captured some fun and fleeting childhood moments of Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor as they engaged in a game of soccer with Shah Rukh Khan at Hyde Park in London. The clip aptly captured the playful side of King Khan, his affinity towards kids and the innocence of the emerging star kids of today. The actor can be seen hyping up the kids on the ground, jokingly arguing with small Aryan, riding bicycle with Suhana And Aryan and more.

Fans who were endeared to watch this throwback video soon swarmed the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “The way kids were laughing when he fell down and his smile of embarrassment is so cute and funny!" Another one commented, “Shah is too funny! He is the biggest child among all of them!" Someone else said,

“Har din iss insaan se extra pyaar ho jata hai!" A fan also stated, “King for a reason!"

As for the star kids in the video that have all grown up, Suhana Khan will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Archies alongside other star kids like Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda that will be making their much-awaited debut. Aryan Khan’s is helming a directorial project that will be named ‘Stardom’ and is set against the backdrop of the film industry. It will be a 6 episodic web series. The series is currently in its production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2023. Ananya Panday will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak.