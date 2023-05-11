Throwback: Shehnaaz Gill And Guru Randhawa's BTS Scene From Music Video Moon Shine Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Gill’s popularity among the fans is truly unmatchable. Thanks to her on-screen performances, her social media presence and of course, her humble nature. Thus, it doesn’t come as a surprise if fan pages of the forner Bigg Boss star come out with some cute and adorable moments from her life. Maintaining that trajectory, a fan page recently dropped an old video clip of Shehnaaz with Guru Randhawa that was captured in-between takes for the music video ‘Moon-Rise’.

In the clip, while Shehnaaz looked stunning in a red gown that consisted of a thigh-high slit, Guru looked dapper in an orange shirt layered over a beige co-ord set. With the beach as a backdrop, Shehnaaz instructed Guru to pose for the camera while he covered her leg, to which Shehnaaz responded cutely. After a few seconds, the Bigg Boss star asked him to look at her for the pose, which left him in splits.

Needless to say, the throwback clip made fans come up with some really interesting comment. One of them wrote, “Guru Randhawa is feeling shy!" Another one commented, “Best bestie duo(heart emoji)". Someone else said, “Both are so cute!"

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa are surely the glamorous BFFs in town. The two are often spotted together. In November 2020, the two also attended an award show in Dubai when Punjab da Munda - Guru Randhawa was seen rocking the stage with his energetic performance as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif cheered for him. The two were seen enjoying to their fullest as they dance on the popular track ‘Suit Suit Karda’. A video of the same also went viral on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 13. Recently, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama also starred Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.