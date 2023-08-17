Throwback Thursday: When This Low-Budget Film With No Stars Became A Huge Hit In 2011

In 2011, director Luv Ranjan delivered a movie, which created a frenzy among the audience. It’s fun, new-age storyline and catchy songs caught the attention of the youth. The story was about love, relationships and deception, and hence was quite relatable for the young generation. We are talking about Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The movie did not feature any stars and yet ended up being a hit and a massive hit. Pyaar Ka Punchnama is the story of three male friends and their relationship with girlfriends. The first instalment swayed the hearts of the fans and earned itself a sequel too, in the year 2015. Pyaar Ka Punchnama starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyenndu Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in significant roles. Kartik Aaryan’s power-packed performance along with his timely-delivered monologue is still discussed by fans.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama was made at a budget of Rs 3 crore. It set the cash register ringing upon its release and minted Rs 17.5 crore. The movie marked the debut of Kartik Aaryan and Divyenndu Sharma. After this movie, the actors gained recognition, which paved the way for them to secure meatier roles in bigger projects.

The story of Pyaar Ka Punchnama is about a young man named Nishant, who begins dating Charu, while his two roommates-best friends Rajat and Vikrant already have their respective girlfriends. The trouble in their rose-tinted relationship begins when the guys feel that their partners are dominating or changing them.