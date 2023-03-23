Talluri Rameswari was one of the leading actresses of the 80s. Her acting prowess and stunning looks made her a renowned name in the film industry. She got her first big break with the 1977 film Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye. The film became a huge hit at the box office and made her an overnight sensation. She then starred in films like Maan Abhiman, Agni Pareeksha, and Aasha. After dominating Hindi cinema, Talluri went on to make her indelible mark in the Telugu film industry. She starred in the Telugu film Seetamalakshmi, which was a huge hit at the box office. For this movie, she also received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress - Telugu. Then what caused her to step away from the limelight all of a sudden? Read on to know.

Talluri was at the peak of her career when she got badly injured while riding a horse. She fell and suffered a major injury in her eyes. Following this, the doctor advised her to undergo surgery. She then went to New York (USA) to heal her injury. After returning, Talluri found that her stardom is not the same as before.

Advertisement

Some of her other notable films include Sunayana, Mera Rakshak, Sharda, Aadat Se Majboor, Waqt-Waqt Ki Baat, Maan Maryada, and Mujhe Kasam Hai. She also garnered the attention of the audience with the popular songs of her film like Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho and Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye. In addition to Hindu and Telugu, she has also worked in Odia and Malayalam movies. Besides this, she has also acted in some television shows.

Talluri was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming film Rajbatika.

Talluri Rameswari tied the wedding knot with her classmate and Punjabi actor-producer Deepak Seth. They are now the parents of two sons, Bhaskara Pratap Seth and Surya Prem Seth. Hailing from West Godavari, she spent her childhood in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. Now, she successfully runs a skincare business. She started her brand by the name of Nimli Naturals. Her company manufactures natural skincare and aromatherapy products.

Read all the Latest Movies News here