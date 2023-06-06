Throwback Tuesday: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Roughed Up For Having Food With Big Stars

It is a fact universally acknowledged that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors of our generation. The actor was among the first to successfully walk the line between what is considered mainstream and what is known as independent cinema. His diverse acting abilities, time and again, has astounded us.

Many have found Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s career trajectory to be inspirational. Nawaz has progressed from being a supporting character in blockbuster films to now getting lead roles. The actor had his ups and down for years before breaking out with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur.

He recently recalled getting roughed up on set for attempting to eat with the top actors. He stated his inability to take the disrespect due to his big ego at the time.

“Of course, thousands of times. Sometimes on set, I would ask the spot boy for water, and he’d completely ignore me. Then you’d have to get it yourself," revealed Nawaz when asked if he suffered misbehavior. “A lot of productions here segregate the cast and crew during meal times. Junior artists eat separately, the supporting artists have their own space, and the main leads are also separated."

“In some films, and I have to give credit to Yash Raj Films for doing this as well, everyone eats together. However, many production companies create divisions," he further mentioned. “I’d frequently try to eat where the main leads ate, but I’d be hauled out by the collar. I was egotistical and easily irritated; I believed that performers deserved greater respect. And they’d occasionally allow me past."