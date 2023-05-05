Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Sequence Will Be Massive, Aditya Chopra Shells Out Rs 35 cr

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s scenes from Pathaan had evoked rave responses from the audience who had turned up to see Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. The same excitement poured onto social media with netizens sharing pictures of the two stars indulging in action. Thus, seeing the craze, one might just see the two stars again sharing the screen space in the much awaited addition in Yash Raj Spy Universe i.e Tiger 3. While it is being reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will reunite on May 8 for their schedule, Aditya Chopra is determined to mount their scenes on an expensive canvas.

According to the source close to Entertainment Portal PinkVilla, the head honcho of Yash Raj Films might be shelling out a hefty amount for the action set piece. The source revealed,

“Aditya Chopra is spending Rs 35 crore to create this massive action set piece in Tiger 3. When you have SRK and Salman in one frame, the idea is always to create an iconic cinematic experience like never before. Things fell into place seamlessly in Pathaan and now, Aditya Chopra is planning to take things to the next level with Tiger 3. He is going all out to do a big scale adrenaline-pumping action sequence by shelling out Rs 35 crore to present the two megastars in the most glorious possible action sequence."

Tiger 3 is part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain! It is set to release this Diwali.

Meanwhile, Pathaan hit the OTT platform recently, almost two months after its theatrical release. The digital release featured five deleted scenes featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan was a blockbuster at the box office, collecting over Rs 1000 crore worldwide in just two months. The film also starred John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The film is a part of YRF’s spy universe.

