Tiger Nageswara Rao Teaser: Ravi Teja's Fierce Avatar Wins Hearts; Film To Also Star Nupur Sanon

The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2, and now Tiger Nageswara Rao. Abhishek Agarwal Arts, which delivered blockbusters, is coming up with yet another pan-India project titled Tiger Nageswara Rao with Mass Maharaja playing the titular role. Directed by Vamsee, the promotions of the movie kickstart in a first-of-its-kind manner with the makers launching the fierce first look poster and intriguing concept video on the Havelock Bridge (Godavari) in Rajahmundry.

Ravi Teja features in a fierce look in the first-look poster that sees him in a rugged get-up with a thick beard. He can be seen behind bars. The concept poster is meant to introduce the world of Tiger Nageswara Rao. It is articulated through voiceovers of five different superstars in five different languages. While Venkatesh gave voiceover for the Telugu version, John Abraham, Shiva Rajkumar, Karthi, and Dulquer Salmaan introduced the world of Tiger Nageswara Rao in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam languages respectively.

Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, who is part of the project, took to Instagram to share the first look.

Advertisement

The story is inspired by true rumours. “It was the 70s. A small village in the coastal region of the Bay of Bengal… Even the darkness that scares the world is afraid of the people there… The train that makes huge noise trembles when it reaches the outskirts of the area… The feet of people shudder when they see the landmark of the town… Stuartpuram is the crime capital of South India… That area has another name… Tiger Zone… The Zone of Tiger Nageswara Rao…" says the voiceover.

The cinematography by R Madhie ISC, the direction by Vamsee and the impactful sound design by GV Prakash Kumar immerse the audience into the world of infamous criminals.

The film is set to release on October 20.