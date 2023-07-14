Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Muscular Physique As He Shares New Photos From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Tiger Shroff recently took the internet on fire when he shared a series of pictures from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor was seen flaunting his toned physique which left fans in surprise. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and is all set to release next year on Eid.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Tiger is seen not only flaunting his ripped physique while wearing a black vest, and carrying guns but also showing his fighting skills including flying kicks. As soon as he shared the photos, celebrities including his mother dropped fire emojis. Fans were also seen complimenting him. One of the fans wrote, “Ganapath ka kucch update ya Poster teaser kucch to daldo Tiger." Another wrote, “Arre bhai Ganapath ka kuch lao."

Take a look at the photos here:

Announcing the release date on his official Instagram handle, Akshay shared three posts and wrote, “See you in the theatres on Eid 2024." Featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff along with Prithviraj Sukuraman who plays the powerful antagonist; this magnum opus is set to redefine the genre of action-entertainment in Bollywood. The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India & UAE; with the biggest technical and international action crews. Studded with a mega-star cast, international action sequences, and all the big-screen masala entertainment, the film is touted to be one of the biggest action entertainers of the year and the most awaited and talked about film of 2024.