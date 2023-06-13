Tiger Shroff Wishes Rumoured Ex Disha Patani On Her Birthday; Writes 'Love And Laughter Always'

In 2022, rumour mills were abuzz about the breakup between actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who were dating for quite some time. While both actors remained silent about the speculations, reports suggested that Tiger had moved on with Akanksha Sharma, with whom he has collaborated on two music videos. These include ‘Casanova’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’

In fact, when Jackie Shroff was asked about Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours, he called them ‘thick buddies’ and said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work."

Looks like it’s true, after all. On Disha’s birthday today, Tiger took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of them against the background of a crowd cheering for them. He wrote, “Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." He also tagged her and dropped a red heart emoji, while the song O Saathi played in the backdrop.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Disha dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram and wrote a note on her birthday. One of the pictures features Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, who is a close friend of Disha’s. In the caption, Disha wrote, “So grateful for this year✨ thank you so much for all your wishes. i really hope this year fills everyone’s heart with love. i am blessed to have the most beautiful souls in my life✨ looking forward to more sunsets, happy memories with my loved ones and finding myself."