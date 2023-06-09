Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Shroff Duped Of Rs 58 Lakh, Files Police Complaint; Investigation Underway

Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff has filed a case of cheating at the Santacruz police station. The police report says that she was deceived of approximately Rs 58 lakh. The accused, Alan Fernandes, is facing charges under sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code. The Mumbai police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and more information is expected to follow.

According to the complaint filed by Ayesha Shroff at Santacruz police station, Alan Fernandes, a fighter from the kickboxing association, was appointed as the director of operations at Tiger Shroff’s MMA Matrix company. “Fernandes was appointed director in the MMA Matrix firm in 2018. He is accused of collecting money to organise 11 tournaments in India and abroad through the firm and depositing Rs 58.53 lakh in his personal account," a police official said quoting the FIR.

In 2015, Ayesha had lodged a case of cheating and criminal intimidation against actor Sahil Khan (of Style, Xcuse Me fame). She accused him of not paying her dues, amounting to a whopping ₹4 crore.

On her Instagram account, Ayesha recently shared a video of son Tiger singing the collab of Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) by King and Nick Jonas. She captioned the video with a heartfelt message, saying, “My beautiful, kind, loving child. May the whole world see your light.