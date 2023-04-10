WHAT! Aquaman Star Jason Momoa To Clash With Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan?

Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan could be facing Aquaman actor Jason Momoa in Tiger vs Pathaan, a new report has claimed. It is no secret that Salman and Shah Rukh are reuniting for a new film called Tiger vs Pathaan. While details about the movie are still under wraps, a tweet is going viral claiming that the Game of Thrones alum could be a part of the YRF spy movie.

As reported by DNA India, a tweet has claimed that Jason is being considered to play the role of a villain in the movie. “As per early discussions in #Yrf the production house and #SiddharthAnand are planning to bring on board a big time Hollywood star as the main villain of #TigerVsPathaan movie of #SRK and #SalmanKhan , the name currently discussed is of Aquaman #JasonMomoa for this role," the tweet read.

Advertisement

Fans have a mixed reaction to the rumour. “If this is true, toh bhai gajab ho jayega," a tweet read. “This is going to be epic! Can’t wait to see the charisma of #JasonMomoa on the big screen alongside powerhouse actors #SRK and #SalmanKhan. The hype for #TigerVsPathaan just skyrocketed! 🔥🎬🍿 #Yrf #SiddharthAnand," added another.

However, a few also had other people in mind. “Henry Cavill would be a better choice," a tweet read. “Amir khan is a good choice. Him having dangal body and raw unique look. Amir being main universe villain will be cherry on the top. If not him than Yash his swag is amazing," added another.

Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter that Sidharth Anand will be directing the film. He also disclosed that the filming of the movie will commence in 2024. An ETimes report also added that Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone could also reprise their respective spy universe roles for the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News