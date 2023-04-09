Tiger Vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Spy Film To Be Made on WHOPPING Rs 300 Cr Budget?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan shattered records at the box office. After an extended dry spell that Hindi cinema had gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller has rightly instilled hope in the entertainment industry. With the film soaring over the firmament at the box office, fans remain excited about another stellar addition to the Yash Raj Spy Universe in the form of Tiger Vs Pathaan. According to fresh reports, the film is expected to be mounted on an exuberant budget.

According to the sources close to the Entertainment Portal Bollywood Hungama, the much-hyped film that will be helmed by Siddharth Anand is going to be a costly affair. The source revealed,"This film is mounted on a huge scale. As a result, its budget will be sky-high. Aditya Chopra and his team have locked the budget of Tiger vs Pathaan at Rs. 300 crores. This figure doesn’t include star fees as both of them have opted for profit share. This means that Tiger vs Pathaan’s cost will be more than that of Pathaan and Tiger 3. It also means that Tiger vs Pathaan will be one of the costliest films to come out of Bollywood."

Another source that belongs to the industry explained that the quoted budget is justified since Tiger Vs Pathaan has a real possibility of amassing massive profits at the box office. The source stated, “This figure is absolutely justified. Pathaan collected more than Rs. 1000 crores at the box office worldwide and also earned a decent moolah through the sale of television and digital rights. Tiger vs Pathaan, obviously, has all the chances of earning more than Pathaan. Moreover, Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand will have to scale up the action, VFX, etc and all this requires money. There’s no doubt that Tiger vs Pathaan will truly be a grand cinematic experience."

While the plot of the movie remains unclear, the title indicates it might chronicle a fierce face-off between India’s two biggest superstars - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The spy universe includes the first and second installments of Tiger film, War, and the recently released Pathaan. Including War 2, Tiger VS Pathaan becomes the seventh movie in the Umbrella franchise. The upcoming title of the universe includes Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which will hit the big screens during Diwali 2023.

