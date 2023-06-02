Tiger Vs Pathaan: Siddharth Anand To Get Rs 40 Cr For Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Starrer?

Even though there is no official announcement as of now, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the two superstar’s union on screen with Tiger Vs Pathaan. Reportedly, the movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand and if recent reports are to be believed, he will be getting Rs 40 crores from Yash Raj Films for it.

“Siddharth Anand will be paid Rs. 40 crores as directorial remuneration for Tiger vs Pathaan. This is the highest that a banner has paid any filmmaker to date and it’s their way of felicitating Siddharth Anand for living on to the expectations of delivering tentpole entertainers time and again. YRF has also bestowed Sid with the responsibility of what is the most ambitious script to date written by Aditya Chopra as it pits Salman Khan against Shah Rukh Khan," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed.

If this comes out to be true, Siddharth Anand will become the highest-paid director at YRF. Ayan Mukerji was paid Rs 32 crores for War 2.

The entertainment portal also claimed that the shooting for Tiger Vs Pathaan will begin next year and it will the ‘most expensive film of the YRF Spy Universe’.

Last month, it was also reported that Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif will also be joining Shah Rukh and Salman for Tiger Vs Pathaan. “Joining Shah Rukh Khan and Salman will be their co-stars from Pathaan and Tiger, viz. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. The two will be playing the same characters from the previous films," a source cited by the same entertainment portal claimed. Prior to this, another report claimed that Jason Momoa of the Aquaman and Game of Thrones fame has also been roped in for the movie.

Meanwhile, YRF is currently looking forward to the release of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 which will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film is all set to release on Diwali this year.