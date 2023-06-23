Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut Is Furious Over 'Movie Mafia' Targetting Her Film With Bad Reviews

Kangana Ranaut has been one of the finest actors in the country. Whether it was Queen or Fashion, Kangana established herself as an exceptional performer through diverse roles. To add another feather in her cap, Kangana has forayed into production with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru. Since the film has gotten mixed reviews, Kangana lashed out on ‘movie mafia’ for derailing her film.

On Friday, Kangana took to her Instagram handle to express her anger through a series of posts in her Instagram stories. She wrote, “People are sending me messages that they are loving the poetry in the film, yes all the shayari in the film is written by me.. also movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews, and smear campaign started even before it’s release. Anyway, it’s streaming now please watch it for yourself or only ask your friends or people that you know about the reviews of the film if they saw it before you, don’t go by paid fake trends or reviews. also do write your feedback after you watch it… Happy watching Tiku Weds Sheru."

Advertisement

This is not the first time when the actress has lashed at the industry by calling them ‘movie mafia’. She had earlier claimed that the movie mafia was adamant to send her to jail over a love affair, “I never believed someone can have a more dramatic life than me; this sounds more exciting than the entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair….," she wrote. Post that tweet, netizens prodded her to define love. She had responded promptly, “Love is of many kinds 1) Love for parents, siblings, pets, relatives/friends ( transactional) 2) Sexual /passionate love (transactional) 3) Spiritual love /divine love (nontransactional) no giver or taker, both become one. First, two everyone knows the last one is not for everyone."