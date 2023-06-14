Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Nawazuddin, Avneet Promise a Filmy Love Story Backed By Kangana

Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur are coming together for the first time for a quirky love story titled Tiku Weds Sheru. Set to release on Prime Video, the film is backed by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films. The trailer dropped today, June 14, and it promises a fun experience.

The trailer opens by introducing Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling actor in Mumbai trying to make ends meet with his career. His family finds him a bride, Tiku (Avneet), who dreams of becoming an actor. She appears to say yes to the marriage only because of her dreams to move out of Bhopal and find a footing in the film industry in Mumbai. The two get married and a series of events unfold thereafter.

Watch Tiku Weds Sheru trailer below:

The official synopsis of the movie reads: “Tiku Weds Sheru follows the journey of two eccentric and starry eyed characters - a dreamer Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler Sheru (Nawazuddin). The trailer showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls."