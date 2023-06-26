Title And Character Teaser Of Kichcha Sudeep's Nephew Sanchith Sanjeevi's Debut Film Unveiled

The title of Kichcha Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeevi’s debut film, Jimmy, was unveiled on Sunday along with a character teaser. Sanchith himself will be directing the movie, which is set to go on the floors soon.

The actor has expanded a story originally intended for a short film into a complete feature film. His rugged appearance in the lead role leaves a strong impression at first glimpse.

There is a thumping background score for the teaser. Sanvi Sudeep, daughter of actor Kiccha Sudeep, has not only written the lyrics for the track but also sung it. Her performance on stage also received appreciation from the audience. The film’s music is provided by Vasuki Vaibhav, while the character teaser is shot by AJ Shetty. The remaining cast of the film is yet to be disclosed by the makers.