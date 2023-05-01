Title Of Ajith Kumar's Next Revealed On Actor's Birthday

The title of Ajith Kumar’s 62nd film has been unveiled on the actor’s 52nd birthday. His next film is titled Vidaa Muyarch, which was formerly known as AK 62. The title of the upcoming film was unveiled by the makers at midnight on May 1, and it is the ideal way for Ajith fans to kick off the birthday celebrations.

Lyca Productions has unveiled the title of their upcoming Ajith film, which will be directed by Magizh Thirumeni and have an enthralling musical score by Anirudh Ravichander. The producers of the film tweeted the title poster today and wrote, “Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work, our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B’day. It’s time for Celebration now…! Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi “EFFORTS NEVER FAIL" and will be directed by the cult film-maker #MagizhThirumeni."

In Tamil, Vidaa Muyarch means persistence, tenacity, determination, resolve, and resolution. As soon as the title was disclosed, some admirers of the actor hailed it as the nicest birthday present ever. The entire social media users lost their calm and reacted in the same way.

One of the fans wrote, “Apt title only for AK", while another wrote, “The background looks like a maze, so it’s a thriller movie, antagonist looking for an answer or solving a mystery with VidaaMuyarchi is the one line. Let’s see how MagizhThirumeni is cooking this one."

“Efforts never fail. Wish you a Happy Birthday my dr chief Ajith sir," said a third fan.

Ajith was most recently seen in the action heist Thunivu, which was directed by Boney Kapoor. On January 11, 2023, the film was released in Pongal. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the picture was a box-office triumph. The film’s release date has not yet been confirmed. However, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2024.

