Title Of Ganesh's Next Will Be Revealed On Saturday: Director Srinivas Raju

Director Srinivas Raju is gearing up for the release of his untitled upcoming film starring Ganesh Kishan, popularly known as Golden Star. In an exclusive interview with News18 Kannada, Srinivas opened up about more details regarding this film. The director said that this movie will have an entirely different plot in comparison to Ganesh’s previous films. But the director added that there will be no particular genre to this film.

Srinivas said that his previously directed films also didn’t have any particular theme. The director informed me that he will reveal the title of this film on Saturday (July 10).

Viewers are also excited to know about the actress who will play the female lead in this movie. There are reports that two actresses have been roped in for the project. According to the reports, one of them is Malavika Nair who has done a few films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam industries.

Srinivas did not share any details regarding the names of actresses and the concept of the film as well. The director said that the film has gone on floors and will share the rest of the details on Saturday. According to Srinivas, he plans to wrap up the shooting of his film in 80 days.