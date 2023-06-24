Title Of Pawan Kalyan’s Next, Helmed By Sujeeth, Revealed?

Despite his busy schedule with politics, Pawan Kalyan has been keeping his fans excited with updates about his upcoming movies. Among the four movies he is currently working on, the most highly anticipated one is OG, directed by Sujeeth of Saaho and Run Raja Run.

Each announcement of new cast members joining the project has generated great enthusiasm among the fans. Moreover, updates on the progress of the shooting have intensified the hype surrounding OG. In a recent report, it has been revealed that the title OG stands for the name ‘Ojas Gambheera,’ although it was initially speculated to stand for ‘Original Gangster’ based on urban slang. These developments continue to build anticipation and curiosity among fans eagerly awaiting Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film.

Indeed, if OG represents the name Ojas Gambheera, which is speculated to be Pawan Kalyan’s character in the film, it is undeniably a unique and powerful name, to begin with. Given the previous reports suggesting that Pawan Kalyan will be portraying a gangster, this name seems fitting for a gangster drama.