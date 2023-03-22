RC 15 is one of the most talked-about films of Ram Charan’s career. His fans are excited to see what he has got to offer after the roaring success of Rise Roar Revolt. They are looking forward to the release of the film with great interest to know about the title and the first look at this film. Finally, their long wait has come to an end. RC 15 producer Dil Raju has revealed in an interview that the film’s title and first look will be unveiled on Ram Charan’s birthday (March 27). According to Raju, RC 15’s director S Shankar is working on a special design for the title logo.

News 18 Telugu reported that the team was contemplating four titles — Senani, Senapati, CEO and Soldier. As stated in the reports, everyone associated with the film has unanimously agreed on the title of CEO. Reportedly, the team felt that this title will be apt for all the languages, considering that this film is going to be a pan-India release. Reportedly, RC 15 is a political action drama made on a massive budget. According to a few leaked on-set pictures, RC 15 will be about elections, corruption, and how the protagonist fights the evils of society to gain justice.

Advertisement

From the leaked photos, a scene in which Ram can be seen in a helicopter was also posted on social media. It was deleted later, but some opined that the scene was from a song filmed at a prestigious educational institution. Ram sported white trousers, a turquoise blue shirt and tie for the shooting of this scene. Producers, apart from this scene and a song, had also constructed a set worth Rs 10 crore for shooting some flashback scenes of RC 15.

Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, RC 15 can hit the silver screens on January 10, 2024 and it may clash with Prabhas’ movie Project K. Kiara Advani, P Samuthirakani, Anjali, SJ Suryah and Meka Srikanth too have performed key roles in RC 15. S Thaman has scored the music for this film. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

Read all the Latest Movies News here