TMKOC: 'Bawri' Monika Bhadoriya Claims Asit Modi THREATENED To Not Let Her Work In Mumbai

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Monika Bhadoriya left everyone shocked when she recently accused the maker Asit Kumarr Modi of ‘misbehaving’ on sets. Days after, Monika has now made some massive allegations again. In a recent interview, she claimed that Asit Modi threatened to not let her work in Mumbai and talked about the ‘mental trauma’ she faced.

“Asit Kumarr Modi threatened me that he will not work in Mumbai. I was already going through a mental trauma of losing my mother and here he was threatening me to ruin my career. It had an impact on my career actually. I struggled to work after that. It impacted my life and career," Monika told E-Times.

Monika went on to call TMKOC Project Head Sohail Ramani ‘badtameez’ and further claimed that he does not talk respectfully with anyone. Recalling an incident, the actress shared, “Once he had an argument with Dilip Joshi sir also and unhone Iska set par aana band karwa diya tha. He had mentioned that if Sohil is on the sets I won’t shoot. Asit Kumarr Modi had to interfere and he asked Sohil to stay away from sets some time and just remain in office till the matter defused."

The actress claimed that no actor on the sets of TMKOC speaks against the makers’ behaviour because of the fear of losing work. “Nobody will speak against them till the time they are working there. I know when you ask them now, they will deny these situations because they are getting money," she added.

Monika’s allegation comes at a time when Jenifer Mistry, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the show, also accused Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment. She has demanded a public apology from the maker.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows which has been running successfully for over 15 years now.