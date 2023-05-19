TMKOC’s Monika Bhadoriya REVEALS Disha Vakani Won’t Come Back: ‘Asit Modi Must Have Misbehaved…’ | Exclusive

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Monika Bhadoriya has made fresh shocking allegations against the maker Asit Kumarr Modi. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, ‘Bawari’ talked about Disha Vakani’s absense from the popular sitcom. Disha used to play the iconic role of Daya Jethalal Gada in Asit Kumar Modi’s show. However, she went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and called it quits later.

Monika shared that Disha does not want to return to the show. “She does not want to come back. Nobody wants to comeback to this show. I don’t think so," Monika told us.

“She (Disha) is not coming back. She was the show’s lead. She has been missing for so long. Don’t you think they have tried very hard in getting her back? But she doesn’t want to come back," the actress added.

Advertisement

Monika further argued that Asit Kumarr Modi must have misbehaved with Disha too and went on to say, “He (Asit Kumarr Modi) behaves the same way with everyone. He must have misbehaved with her (Disha) too. But she never used to take it seriously. She used to let go of things. ‘Chodo koi baat nahi’, ‘jaane do’ and all."

Monika further argued that no current TMKOC actor is speaking up against Asit Kumarr Modi because they earn their living from that show. She reminded that half of the original TMKOC cast has already left the show and shared she is confident that the other actors will also quit soon.

“They are earning money from that show. How can they say something about that show? When things cross limit that’s when you decide to speak to media. People who are a part of show as of now will never speak. But one day, even they will leave the show," Monika said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows which has been running successfully for over 15 years now. However, recently, Jennifer Mistry, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi, also accused Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment.