To 'Annoying' Brothers, A Happy Rakhi Message From Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was among the many Bollywood stars to have celebrated Rakshabandhan with her brothers. The actress is currently making headlines for her soon-to-be-held marriage with her beau, and AAP politician Raghav Chadha. But amidst all, the Ishaqzaade actress has made it very clear that above all her brothers are her real “soulmates."

Parineeti Chopra celebrated Raksha Bandhan by dropping a string of pictures with her brothers - Shivang and Sahaj on Instagram. Penning a heartwarming note, the actress wrote, “My babies first, brothers later. Friends first, siblings later. Soulmates first, protectors later. Happy rakhiiii annoying peopleee."

The first picture has to be the most adorable one, clicked at Parineeti Chopra’s engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha on May 13. It captured the three siblings sporting beaming smiles on their faces, tripling in all-white, traditional ensembles. Parineeti and her brothers shared a warm hug together. The actress looked happy, closing her eyes and exhibiting a cute expression. Parineeti’s post also came with special instructions for her brothers. In another picture, featuring an open envelope, the actress had a special message for her siblings.

“Rakhi instructions. Secure thread around your mouth instead of your wrist to reduce nonsense. Love, Didi," the note read in Parineeti Chopra’s handwriting. She also added a small, inked heart at the end. The other two photos showed Shivag and Sahaj Chopra flaunting their Rakhis. While Sahaj’s was a red-threaded one, Shivag’s rakhi was blue in colour.

Soon after Parineeti Chopra dropped the set of pictures on Instagram, his brothers marked their presence in the comments. While Shivaj jokingly wrote, “Happy Rakhi Kid" Sahaj playfully roasted his sister and remarked, “Happy Rakhii stupadd gurlll."

Earlier, Shivag Chopra dropped a candid picture from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony where he was captured dancing with Sahaj, Parineeti, and Raghav exhibiting goofy expressions. “Raghav, and Sahaj, are both trying to figure out if I’m crazy," he captioned the photo.