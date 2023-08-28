To Dear Alisah, A Heartwarming Birthday Wish From Mom Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is beaming with joy as her daughter Alisah Sen turns 14. Marking this special occasion, the Aarya star took to her Instagram account to share a special birthday message for her daughter along with a series of pictures. In her latest Instagram entry, Sushmita Sen dropped a delightful reel capturing their cherished moments. The short clip features Alisah, along with her sister Renee, actor Rajeev Sen and other family members. Among the snapshots is a touching image of Sushmita and Alisha sharing an emotional moment on the young girl’s first day of school.

“Happpyyyyy Birthday LOVE OF MY LIFE. How special God made you and this privilege of being your Mother I couldn’t be prouder Alisah. I love you Shona," she wrote. Sushmita Sen’s birthday message touched the hearts of social media users. Along with warm birthday wishes, people also expressed their admiration for the strong bond between the mother and daughter.

In July, Sushmita Sen went on a vacation across Europe and after enjoying the time in Switzerland, the actress arrived in Paris with her daughter, Alisah Sen. Sushmita shared a video on her social media, dancing with her daughter in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Alongside the video, Sushmita expressed her emotions, as she revealed that Alisah would soon be leaving her to study abroad. “My Shona’s first trip to Paris, France before she leaves to study abroad. How time flies. I will forever cherish our dance," the caption read.

Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter, Renee wrote, “So so special." Actor Charu Asopa, who was previously married to Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen, also showered love by reacting to the video with a heart emoji.

In the year 2000, Sushmita Sen adopted her first daughter, Renee. Later, in 2010, she expanded her family by welcoming Alisah.