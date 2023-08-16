To Denise And Kevin Jonas, A Heartwarming Wish From Daughter-In-Law Priyanka Chopra

Keeping us updated with heartwarming family moments, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a source of inspiration. The actress frequently treats her followers to endearing snapshots featuring her in-laws, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. This time, Priyanka Chopra added a family photograph featuring her Denise, Kevin and Nick Jonas to mark her in-laws’ wedding anniversary.

In the picture, the trio adorned Indian attire. Denise Jonas looked graceful in a golden-beige silk saree, while Kevin Jonas Sr. donned a classic black suit. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra donned Western outfits. The heartfelt caption accompanying the post was: “Wishing you endless love and happiness on your anniversary! @papakjonas @mamajonas."

Advertisement

But the celebrations didn’t stop there. Priyanka shared another endearing picture with her mother-in-law, Denise. The snapshot captured a heartwarming hug between the two women. The picture depicted the strong bond they’ve built over the years. Accompanying the photo was a simple and sweet caption: “Angel."

Later, the actress also extended her well-wishes to her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, who was also celebrating his birthday on the same day as his parents’ wedding anniversary. Sharing a lovely picture of Joe, Priyanka added a warm caption: “Happy Birthday Joe… Wishing you the best of everything! Loads of love."