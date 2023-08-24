To Fiance Shane Gregoire, A Heartfelt Birthday Message From Aaliyah Kashyap

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Bali in May this year. Aaliyah announced the big news via her Instagram handle. Today, Aaliyah shared a cute post for fiancé Shane Gregoire as he turned 24. She took to Instagram to express love for Shane with a series of photos. “Happy 24th birthday to my fiancé, my best friend & the best dad to our babies (their pets). I love you so much forever & always," she wrote.

Within no time, Shane noticed the post and commented: “Aww thank you my girl. I love you so much." Shane is a US-based entrepreneur. One of the photos from Aaliyah’s recent post is a mirror selfie she clicked while her fiance Shane planted a kiss on her head. Another beautiful photo is of the duo kissing, from their engagement party in Mumbai. Along with several other photos, there are also adorable pictures of Shane with their beloved pets.

Aaliyah’s father, director Anurag Kashyap had revealed that he had no idea about his daughter’s engagement till she shared it on social media and it caught him off guard. He also jokingly said that he was thankful that he was even invited to their engagement party.

