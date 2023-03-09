International Women’s Day was celebrated all over the world on March 8. The day highlighted women’s issues and raised awareness for their rights as well. Many celebrities shared a special post on this occasion on social media. One such post was from Tamil lyricist-poet Vairamuthu. He tweeted a poem, which highlighted the fact that in Tamil culture, women will always remain superior to men in every field. He also wrote that the mother was the first teacher of a child. Vairamuthu also tweeted a picture with esteemed female dignitaries from an event. A closer look reveals a banner of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party. It seems like Vairamuthu was clicked along with other guests at a book festival.

Social media users were filled with praise for the renowned lyricist and his commendable work. They appreciated how wonderfully he articulated the essence of women’s rights and empowerment. One user tweeted that on a large level, men are yet to raise their voices in favour of women’s rights.

Another fan appreciated Vairamuthu for motivating the women to take part in book festivals. According to one user, these intellectual gatherings are best, and that too on an occasion for women’s day.

Not everyone was in for praises though. After reading Vairamuthu’s poem on women’s day, Tamil singer Chinmayi Sripaada mocked him with a tweet of hers. Vairamuthu was accused of sexual harassment by Chinmayi in 2018.

Chinmayi was initially apprehensive to reveal the name of the person who tried to make unwelcome advances towards her. She later revealed that the perpetrator was Vairamuthu, who had allegedly made lewd advances towards her during a recording session. She also accused him of retaliating by blacklisting her from the industry. She claimed that several other women had also been harassed by Vairamuthu, but were afraid to speak out.

After this revelation by Chinmayi, many other women in the industry also demanded action against Vairamuthu.

Vairamuthu has not replied to Chinmayi’s tweet till now.

