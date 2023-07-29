To ‘Super Humble Superstar' Dulquer Salmaan, A Heartwarming Birthday Note From Mrunal Thakur

Dulquer Salmaan, the son of Mammootty who became a household name for his stints in Mahanati, Charlie, and Kurup, among other films, celebrated his 37th birthday on Friday, July 28. Social media was abuzz with fans pouring hearty wishes for the Malayalam actor and one of them was his Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur. To mark the special day, the Bollywood diva shared a carousel of candid moments with Dulquer Salmaan on Instagram but what stole the limelight was her sweet note. Mrunal lauded the South Indian heartthrob for being super grounded and humble while also thanking him for being a great inspiration in her life.

She revealed it was Dulquer Salmaan who helped her overcome the fear of learning a new language. Additionally, she couldn’t appreciate him enough for adding a special touch to her Telugu debut. “I can’t thank the makers of Sita Ramam enough for introducing me to this super grounded, super humble, super talented, superstar," wrote Mrunal Thakur. In one photo, the duo can be seen posing with a group of friends, and another sees their great camaraderie inside a private jet. Moreover, several photos from the sets of Sita Ramam also make a major portion of the birthday post.

The actress continued thanking Dulquer, “You are my inspiration in many ways and I’ve learnt so so much from you, thank you for introducing me to Malayalam songs, thank you for helping me overcome my fear of learning new languages and thank you for making my first Telugu film so special." She concluded the heartwarming note by adding, “Wishing you a very very happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan. Thank you for all the memories, here’s to the ones we are yet to make." Take a look at the post here:

Mrunal and Dulquer last shared the screen space in the period romantic drama Sita Ramam set in 1964. The emotional love story which begins with an anonymous letter turned out to be a commercial success released last year.

Now, Dulquer Salmaan has multiple projects in his kitty including Kaantha. Fans were treated to a special character poster of the upcoming film on his birthday. Check out the monochromatic first glimpse below: